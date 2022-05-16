PF Acting President Given Lubinda Irks Party Big Wigs Over Kambwili, Mwamba

Former Head of State President Edgar Lungu has expressed displeasure with some decisions by the PF party Acting President, Given Lubinda saying his actions were dividing the party.

Sources tell KBN TV that Mr. Lubinda has since been invited for a meeting to be chaired by the former Vice President, Inonge Wina to be held today at 09:00hours at Rev. Sumaili’s residence.

The development follows Mr. Lungu’s instructions that actions by Mr. Lubinda were dividing the PF and that he needed to be kept in check.

Party insiders say during the meeting, Mr. Lubinda would be directed to appoint outspoken Chishimba Kambwili, Emmanuel Mwamba and others to the Central Committee.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr. Lubinda failed as his phone went unanswered.- KBN TV