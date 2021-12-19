PF PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS, ACTING SG HOLD CONSULTATIVE MEETING WITH PF PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS

STATEMENT: I wish to inform the membership of the Party and the general citizenry that this afternoon, Sunday 19th December, 2021 I held a consultative meeting with some Patriotic Front Presidential hopefuls who included PF Vice President Hon. Given Lubinda, Hon, Chishimba Kambwili, Hon Brian Mundubile and Ambassador Emmanuel Mwamba.

In the meeting I expressed my concerns on the perceived disunity and friction within the Party that has been caused by the race for the Party presidency.

The meeting was motivated by recent incidences including a matter that occurred in Kasama during the funeral and burial of the late Northern Provincial Chairlady, Doris Mubanga Kalusa (MHSRIEP).

The Secretary General has directed that all party members, including aspiring presidential candidates must prioritise party unity and participate in party programmes such as the upcoming Kabwata By-election and to support the current leadership of the Party and the work of PF members of Parliament among others.

I wish to reiterate that the Central Committee will in due course guide with a calendar and electoral rules when open campaigns for the position of Party President shall commence.

Issued by:

Hon. Nickson Chilangwa(MP)

Acting Secretary General