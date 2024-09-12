PF actively studying Terms of Reference for “Tonse Alliance” but remains in UKA, SG Nakachinda



The PF is open to engage and willing to engage with other political alliances. We have heard of “The Zambia We Want”, Perhaps Pact as well as “Tonse Alliance”. From the party point of view, we are open to all coalition options available as long as they fit into the PF agenda. That is why we are closely studying the terms of references of the Tonse Alliance as they have been shared with us and are in public domain.



Since the party has been approached to join this alliance, a task force under my office will be set up to critically review and evaluate the core objectives, membership criteria, political benefits and other relevant issues around “Tonse Alliance” in relation to PF constitution, manifesto and our 2026 political agenda.



Thereafter, the party shall decide whether to join or not. This is our approach and position on all political marriages and coalition politics.



To us, this is important because Patriotic Front is most talked about party in Zambian politics today within an alliance context. The fact is that Patriotic Front remains the most attractive and formidable force to mount a worthy challenge to the UPND in 2026 than any opposition party. On any occasion, it is unrealistic to discuss a genuine alliance without the mention of PF.



As PF, we are resolved and committed to work with other like minded political parties in our quest to remove the oppressive UPND government in 2026. We believe that in 2026, we need to join hands with other political parties and stakeholders to ensure that president Hichilema is democratically voted out of power by the Zambian people. This is why PF is in the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) and will continue to be in this alliance.



We want to warn our political partners to desist from issuing statements either directly or indirectly aimed at attacking and undermining the PF president. Dr Lungu is our party flag bearer and as a party, we have a brave responsibility to defend, protect and preserve him. We shall closely monitor and later assess the behavior of our political partners in UKA towards the former president and will determine future actions. PF believes in UKA and will remain UKA.