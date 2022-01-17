PF ADVISED TO FOCUS ON REBRANDING ITSELF

By Mastone Moonze

A Civil Society Organization, Youth Development Organization has charged that so far the opposition Patriotic Front –PF- has failed to show commitment to rebranding itself as indicated shortly after it lost the August 2021 General Elections.

Organization Executive Director Partner Siabutuba has since advised the former ruling party to concentrate on this cause and reconciliation with Zambians.

Mr. Siabutuba says part of the rebranding the part can do is offering positive criticism to the current administration as opposed to unleashing unwarranted attacks on the UPND government.

He says the continued provocation on the leadership of the UPND by some senior members of the patriotic front maybe disastrous as some of the ruling party supporters might get fade up of such attacks and respond badly.

