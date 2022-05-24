By Tinkerbel Mwila

Patriotic Front –PF- Kantanshi Member Of Parliament Anthony Mumba has advised the former ruling party to shelve its plans of holding a convention slated for next month to elect a new party president.

Mr. Mumba is of the view that most top PF leaders have cases before the courts of law, with some appearing before the Anti-Corruption Commission for questioning, a situation he says puts the party in a bad position to elect a party president.

He tells Phoenix News that the best the former ruling party can do is to abandon the convention which has little chances of succeeding due to lack of proper planning among other issues.

Mr. Mumba notes that holding the convention will most likely lead to members leaving the party and forming other groupings which will result in its weakening.

But PF Acting president, Given Lubinda says the party’s central committee will soon decide on the way forward.

PHOENIX NEWS