By Tinkerbel Mwila
Patriotic Front –PF- Kantanshi Member Of Parliament Anthony Mumba has advised the former ruling party to shelve its plans of holding a convention slated for next month to elect a new party president.
Mr. Mumba is of the view that most top PF leaders have cases before the courts of law, with some appearing before the Anti-Corruption Commission for questioning, a situation he says puts the party in a bad position to elect a party president.
He tells Phoenix News that the best the former ruling party can do is to abandon the convention which has little chances of succeeding due to lack of proper planning among other issues.
Mr. Mumba notes that holding the convention will most likely lead to members leaving the party and forming other groupings which will result in its weakening.
But PF Acting president, Given Lubinda says the party’s central committee will soon decide on the way forward.
PHOENIX NEWS
PF needs a formidable leader as soon as possible for it’s survival. The party is headless at the moment and that should not be allowed to continue for a long time.
There are too many people campaigning for party presidency who don’t seem to know what they are talking about. PF needs a leader who understands the economy and governance issues so that there can
be proper checks and balances not where by everyone is talking rendering the party irrelevant. Failing to go for a convention will indicate that there are serious problems in the
party and a lot of party members will leave the party. The more you wait the worse it becomes. Rebranding is
possible if there is a strong party leader who understands the issues at hand and how they could be resolved.
Remember growing an economy is a process, you can’t do it in a short time. Imagine someone wants government to subsidize fuel when country is sitting on huge debt created by PF. Countries subsidizing fuel have money in reserve. You can’t borrow money in to subsidize fuel.