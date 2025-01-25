PF all over like headless chickens trying to paint country black – Kawana
By Chinoyi Chipulu
Information permanent secretary Thabo Kawana says the opposition are disparaging the image of the UPND government before the international community because they are lost and cannot believe that they are no longer in power.
Speaking on Mafken Radio on a program dubbed express Chitchat review on Wednesday, Kawana said PF could still not believe that they were no longer in office that is why they were all over like headless chickens.
Kawana said the PF were trying to paint the government because they wanted
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/pf-all-over-like-headless-chickens-trying-to-paint-country-black-kawana/
Just change your ways imwe.
Time for petty arguments is over. P
People are suffering because of high cost of living. Do your jobs to correct the mess you have created and deliver on your promises.
Leave PF alone, voters dealt with then decisively in 2021. They will deal with you the same way in 2026.
Voters are not fools, ask PF if you do not believe me.
Vote wisely in 2026.