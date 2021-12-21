PF AND IMF DID NOT AGREE ON REMOVAL OF FUEL AND ELECTRICITY SUBSIDIES, MWAMBA.

Lusaka… Monday, December 20, 2021

(Smart Eagles)

FORMER Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethopia Emmanuel Mwamba has clarified that the Patriotic Front (PF) government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) failed to click a deal due to refusal to substitute the fuel and electricity subsidies.

Mr Mwamba said the PF government was against the removal of the subsidies because it knew the consequences.

He said the IMF was clear on its decision but the PF government under President Edgar Lungu refused to bend to that.

The former Ambassador said if other decisions were made at particular time the deal would have been done without fail.

Mr Mwamba said the PF was aware that removing the subsidies will subject Zambians to suffering.

Mr Mwamba indicated that the PF policy was pro-poor that was why it refused to remove the subsidies.

“I am aware the reason the IMF due dis not come to fruition, it’s because the PF refused to accept the removal of subsidies.

Yes it’s the PF pursued the IMF programme because it need he best for the Zambians, but because the IMF wanted the removal of subsidies that became difficult to conclude.

He was speaking on Oxygen programme, Prime Television.

“Hon Bwalya Ng’andu who was then Finance Minister refused what the IMF proposed,” he said.