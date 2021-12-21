PF AND IMF DID NOT AGREE ON REMOVAL OF FUEL AND ELECTRICITY SUBSIDIES, MWAMBA.
Lusaka… Monday, December 20, 2021
(Smart Eagles)
FORMER Zambia’s Ambassador to Ethopia Emmanuel Mwamba has clarified that the Patriotic Front (PF) government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) failed to click a deal due to refusal to substitute the fuel and electricity subsidies.
Mr Mwamba said the PF government was against the removal of the subsidies because it knew the consequences.
He said the IMF was clear on its decision but the PF government under President Edgar Lungu refused to bend to that.
The former Ambassador said if other decisions were made at particular time the deal would have been done without fail.
Mr Mwamba said the PF was aware that removing the subsidies will subject Zambians to suffering.
Mr Mwamba indicated that the PF policy was pro-poor that was why it refused to remove the subsidies.
“I am aware the reason the IMF due dis not come to fruition, it’s because the PF refused to accept the removal of subsidies.
Yes it’s the PF pursued the IMF programme because it need he best for the Zambians, but because the IMF wanted the removal of subsidies that became difficult to conclude.
He was speaking on Oxygen programme, Prime Television.
“Hon Bwalya Ng’andu who was then Finance Minister refused what the IMF proposed,” he said.
Empty and fabrications to justify your failures to govern Zambia ba kabolala imwe, ne nsoni tamwakwata ba kabolola imwe. You subjected the Zambians to stiff hard ways of life and doing business in Zambia. High cost of living was high, ba mwamba shut up young man you are just causing more resentment on the people of Zambia. Go and rebrand your old green shaded corporeal. You have no sense of shame young man.
PF refused to have subsidies removed because that would have meant loss of income for a few selfish individuals
This one also, PF and IMF never agreed anything. How could they when you were so corrupt… Your time is up. We see the money saved already heading to CDF, to Education, to Health…
Talk and talk and talk and talk all your life you will never never never bounce back to power ba PF. Learn it the hard way, your luxurious moment is over and now it is time to account for your ill decisions made while in government. You are a moribund breathing the last on your political scene, gasping for political life, and no political doctor will bring your cumulous political life. You are in a bin, getting tormented inside for losing an prevenient election defeat. You where taught a good lesson to have respect for people.