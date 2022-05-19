PF AND RUSSIA CONFER

Thursday 19th May, 2022

I would like to inform members of the Patriotic Front and fellow citizens that the Patriotic Front today participated in the second All Party Conference that was hosted by Russia to discuss the prevailing global security challenges in the face of NATO’s manoeuvres to expand and extend its military, political and economic stranglehold across the globe.

We hold a firm belief that the world is safer and just when there is a balance of power and respect for international agreements and the sovereignty and independence of all states.

We reiterated our unwavering support to Russia in its quest to protect its national security and territorial integrity in the face of NATO’s aggression.

We urged Ukraine and NATO to respect the Minsk Agreement as it forms the basis for a peaceful resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

We discussed the security risks that the decision by the Zambian Government to allow the United States establish AFRICOM posses not only to Zambia but the rest of Africa. We join SADC, AU and ECOWAS in opposing the imposition of AFRICOM on the African continent.

We discussed in detail areas of cooperation and strategies that Russia and Africa must employ to guarantee peace, security and economic and political sovereignty and independence of member-states.

We will continue to engage in our efforts to secure a balance of power in order to curtail the global security risks that the prevailing geopolitical dynamics present.

Issued by

Hon Given Lubinda

Acting President

Patriotic Front