PF announced the news of Jay Jay Banda disappearance at 03 and PF have again announced the news of his appearance at 03

PF AND LUNGU FINALLY RELEASES JJ
By Rich Nchito(Koswe)
Petauke Member of Parliament JJ Banda who was being kept at Edgar Lungu’s house has finally being released from their custody.
JJ was driven from Edgar Lungu’s house to Kafue around 01:00 hrs where they dropped him along the road leading to Kafue Boys Secondary School, about 100 metres from the Great North Road and immediately they called other PF members claiming they have found him there.
This PF scheme was aimed at denting the image of the UPND government so that the PF can engineer riots across Eastern Province and eventually countrywide.
JJ Banda was all these days being kept at Lungu’s house where he was enjoying all the 3 meals per day as he was busy reading and laughing at your comments on Facebook about his dramatic disappearance.
Wait for another PF scheme in the next few days.
If it’s not on Koswe, then it’s Fake News. – Koswe
Please Zambians don’t forget that ECL was a former president and don’t forget that he was a Commander of all armed forces and on this ground he must be treated as such as indisciplined soldier and how do you tread such kind of an astrayed soldier? It all takes those in the system to sort him out as such because he knows where he can press his button and brings the National into trouble. Please dont give him space. He is not a play boy but a figure with immunity, followers and money. We may be wondering as to why all this nonsensical PF noise coming from ? It because ECL has not been tough tested. He may be sponsoring all these evil activities and he could be a loose bull dog wanting to destroy Zambia because he is a bitter pill.
Please Cage him under house arrest full time.
This is the quality of politicians ECL groomed imagine. And the big fools were just watching with no word of advice to a demonically possesed chap. Instead they chose to clap for evil plans. What a shame. This chap must be arrested and be jailed immediately