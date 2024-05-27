PF announced the news of Jay Jay Banda disappearance at 03 and PF have again announced the news of his appearance at 03

PF AND LUNGU FINALLY RELEASES JJ

By Rich Nchito(Koswe)

Petauke Member of Parliament JJ Banda who was being kept at Edgar Lungu’s house has finally being released from their custody.

JJ was driven from Edgar Lungu’s house to Kafue around 01:00 hrs where they dropped him along the road leading to Kafue Boys Secondary School, about 100 metres from the Great North Road and immediately they called other PF members claiming they have found him there.

This PF scheme was aimed at denting the image of the UPND government so that the PF can engineer riots across Eastern Province and eventually countrywide.

JJ Banda was all these days being kept at Lungu’s house where he was enjoying all the 3 meals per day as he was busy reading and laughing at your comments on Facebook about his dramatic disappearance.

Wait for another PF scheme in the next few days.

If it’s not on Koswe, then it’s Fake News. – Koswe