HH DOCUMENTARIES DANGEROUS, DIVISIVE

By PF Media Correspondent

THE two documentaries on President Hakainde Hichilema’s suffering while in opposition being aired on ZNBC TV and Prime TV should immediately be withdrawn or moderated because they are dangerous and divisive, the Patriotic Front (PF) has said.

Vice chairman for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba warned in Lusaka yesterday if the UPND continued broadcasting the inflammatory documentaries on the two TV channels they had the potential to cause loss of life and ethnic division.

ZNBC TV and Prime TV have been airing two documentaries showing the suffering Mr Hichilema went through at the hands of the PF while he was in opposition with narrations that border on incitement.

The documentaries include Mr Hichikema’s arrest and 127-day incanceration on a treason charge, and his dramatic escape from Sun FM radio station on the Copperbelt.

But Ambassador Mwamba said the language in the documentary was so inflammatory that he would not be surprised if one day a UPND cadre picked up a machette and hacked a PF member next door.

“There is nothing wrong with showing what happened in the past using sober language. But telling viewers that this is what the PF did to HH is aimed at inciting hatred for the PF. It can cause loss of life if not withdrawn,” he said.

It was such portrayal of one ethnic group or individual as victims that caused genocide in Rwanda and Burundi.

In Rwanda and Burundi Hutus were oppressed and marginalised for many years, but it was the media stations that inflamed ethnic hatred when they started portraying them as victims.

“I am appealing to those responsible to immediately withdraw those documentaries or moderate the language. They are dangerous and I will not be surprised if some people turn on their neighbours after being incited by the documentaries, ” Ambass Mwamba said.

Many stakeholders have expressed shock at the inflamatory documentaries couched in hateful narrations.