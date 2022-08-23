HH DOCUMENTARIES DANGEROUS, DIVISIVE
By PF Media Correspondent
THE two documentaries on President Hakainde Hichilema’s suffering while in opposition being aired on ZNBC TV and Prime TV should immediately be withdrawn or moderated because they are dangerous and divisive, the Patriotic Front (PF) has said.
Vice chairman for information and publicity Emmanuel Mwamba warned in Lusaka yesterday if the UPND continued broadcasting the inflammatory documentaries on the two TV channels they had the potential to cause loss of life and ethnic division.
ZNBC TV and Prime TV have been airing two documentaries showing the suffering Mr Hichilema went through at the hands of the PF while he was in opposition with narrations that border on incitement.
The documentaries include Mr Hichikema’s arrest and 127-day incanceration on a treason charge, and his dramatic escape from Sun FM radio station on the Copperbelt.
But Ambassador Mwamba said the language in the documentary was so inflammatory that he would not be surprised if one day a UPND cadre picked up a machette and hacked a PF member next door.
“There is nothing wrong with showing what happened in the past using sober language. But telling viewers that this is what the PF did to HH is aimed at inciting hatred for the PF. It can cause loss of life if not withdrawn,” he said.
It was such portrayal of one ethnic group or individual as victims that caused genocide in Rwanda and Burundi.
In Rwanda and Burundi Hutus were oppressed and marginalised for many years, but it was the media stations that inflamed ethnic hatred when they started portraying them as victims.
“I am appealing to those responsible to immediately withdraw those documentaries or moderate the language. They are dangerous and I will not be surprised if some people turn on their neighbours after being incited by the documentaries, ” Ambass Mwamba said.
Many stakeholders have expressed shock at the inflamatory documentaries couched in hateful narrations.
Ah but you were enjoying seeing your friends suffer weh . Did you tell your daily nation to be moderate when you were busy inflicting pain on your opponents. Let people see how evil you pf can be .
In Rwanda it were idiots like you Mwamba and the entire masquerades in PF who masqueraded as leaders and the fake so called Christians and pastors of the Devil and masqueraded as Christians who were and are still responsible for genocide. That is why it is important even for the young ones in Zambia to see and know how evil and Devilish you idiots were so that nobody sympathizes with any of you when time to go to jail comes and so that young Zambians can avoid taking your Satanic and Devilish route.
So now PF agree that it was a danger to the Nationals when Zambia has a constitution to follow?
PF kuya bebele.
Mwamba says: “There is nothing wrong with showing what happened in the past using sober language. But telling viewers that this is what the PF did to HH is aimed at inciting hatred for the PF. It can cause loss of life if not withdrawn”.
Hold up: is it what PF did to HH or not? Is it a lie? Since it’s not a lie, why should they make these PF tribalists feel comfortable rather than accountable? Complete nonsense.
You PF you are heartless, let everyone see what you were doing while you were in office. You PF shocked the devil . The devil did not know that there are human beings worse than him.
That’s why my neighbor and I stopped watching ZNBC and Prime after Upnd came to power because we know how full of hatred some Zambian tribes are! They are tribes which could not belong to PF on tribal lines! But one day the truth will be know. If a leader refuses to recognize a sitting president and he’s arrested for that, is that something to popularise? You can insult Mwamba, but he’s saying the truth, when war breaks out in this country it will not spare those Upnd praise singers airing hateful videos on ZNBC. Sometimes you may think you are popurising Hichilema but instead you are doing the opposite! Very sad indeed!