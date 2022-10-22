PF ARROGANCE COSTS THEM KABUSHI & KWACHA

By Koswe Editors

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) had warned and advised PF to find a replacement for Bowman Lusambo and Joe Malanji as they were not going to accept their nomination papers but topical of PF arrogance, they deliberately ignored the advise.

And the rest is now history as they could not participate in yesterday’s parliamentary elections in Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies.

This is what happens when you front arrogance and sturboness in wanting to challenge the law.

Hope they have learnt lessons.

They had confidence in a few judges whom they have left at the Judiciary and they were very sure that they were going to manage to bribe them in ensuring that Lusambo and Malanji were on the ballot.

The same way they forced Lungu to stand in 2021 for the Third time is the same way they wanted to force Lusambo and Malanji to also recontest the Kabushi and Kwacha Constituencies even against the ECZ advice and warning.

Is it true that just after 14 months of being voted out of government, the PF didn’t have other candidates whom they could have fielded in Kabushi and Kwacha?

Arrogance has no room in a normal democracy and we have all seen how their arrogance has taken them to.

One thing which is very clear is that BOWMAN LUSAMBO will NEVER EVER go to Parliament again in his life as an MP because normal Zambians have now opened their eyes and they don’t want any mediocre leaders anymore.