PF aspiring presidential candidate, Emmanuel Mwamba told off by Tutwa

Patriotic front aspiring presidential candidate, one of the beneficiaries of the PF government, Emmanuel Mwamba was last week told off by Tutwa Ngulube in public. Mr. Mwamba who had written on his Facebook admonishing the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education (ZIALE) on its examination criteria attracted the attention of the PF disciplinary chairman, the losing Kabwe

Parliamentary candidate, Tutwa Ngulube. Tutwa Ngulube told Emmanuel Mwamba to form his own legal professional body if he was not happy with ZIEALE.



ZIALE had come under increased public scrutiny due to its lower than usual pass rate. In the last exams, only 0.25% of the students passed the exams, making it the lowest exam pass rate among the English speaking countries, way below the CFA exams of America.