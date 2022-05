PF BLOGGER DETAINED AT KALUNDU POLICE STATION-MWAMBA

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba is at Kalundu Police Station where he has come to see Joshua Malama who was has been held in detention since Friday.

Joshua is a Patriotic Front blogger and he is being investigated for an alleged charge of spreading false information.

Lawyers and family have complained that Josh has been moved from police station to station and could not be located until now