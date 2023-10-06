PF bought over 1,000 vehicles that are now nowhere to be seen – Auditor General’s Report

PF bought over 1,000 vehicles that are now nowhere to be seen – audit report

The latest Auditor General’s Report on the accounts of the Republic for the financial year ending December 31, 2022 has revealed how 13 government ministries procured a total of 1,002 motor vehicles whose physical whereabouts were not known as at July 31st, 2023.

The vehicles were procured between the period 2016 and 2021.

The report has indicated that an analysis of the Zambia Revenue Authority, ZRA database reveals that the said motor vehicles which were procured using the ministry’s TPINs were not accounted for as they were not recorded in the various government fleet management registers and could not be traced to the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) database.

According to the report there was a risk that private individuals were using ministries’ TPINs to procure private motor vehicles and thereby evading tax.

CAPTION: File photo for illustration

Credit: Diamond TV