PF CADRE ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF TVs AT FORMER REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT’S HOME.

Inspector General of Police Lemmy Kajoba says following the burglary and theft that occurred on 9th August, 2022 at the Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s residence where 2 TVs were stolen, the Zambia Police Service had instituted vigorous investigations into the matter.

The police IG says in to update the nation, Police managed to trace one known Patriotic Front (PF) Party Cadre Angel Chipasha of Chipata Compound who was linked to the theft on Saturday 13th August, 2022 and raided his home but drew a blank because he had shifted during the day to unknown location. However Police managed to trace him in Ten Miles where he had relocated.

On Sunday 14th August, 2022, officers raided his new place and successfully managed to arrest the suspect and in the process recovered one of the stolen TVs. Upon interrogation, he alleged that a colleague of his Emmanuel Bwalya, commonly known as Emma also a PF Cadre, had the other TV set.

The two suspects are known to have been frequenting the residence of the former Head of State.

The Police IG says the Police are aware that Emmanuel Bwalya is currently on the Copperbelt where he is suspected to have sold the other TV set and has appealed to members of the public who could have bought the TV or may have been approached to purchase the stolen TV to report to the nearest Police Station as failure to do so may lead to the arrest and prosecution of any person who will be found in possession of the stolen TV.

The IG says the p