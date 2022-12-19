PF Cadre Francis Muchemwa Got K1.4 Million As His Gross Earnings At ZESCO

PF CADRE MUCHEMWA GOT K1.4 MILLION AS HIS GROSS EARNINGS AT ZESCO

By Darius Choonya

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has heard that Patriotic Front Cadre Francis Muchemwa, alias Commander 2, earned K1.4 million as his gross earnings from the period June 2015 to August 31, 2021 as a Security Sergeant at Zesco Limited.

In this matter, Mr. Muchemwa and two others are facing charges of acquiring properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at K12 million.

Testifying before Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Chibwili, Eric Nyumbika who is an accountant at the power utility Company, Zesco, says after some deductions, the accused who was employed as a Security Sergeant went away with K502,000.

Trial continues on February 8, 2023.