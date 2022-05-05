PF CADRE GAVE ORDERS TO IG KANGANJA TO RECOGNISE CHINESE AS POLICE RESERVES

By Scoop Reporter

DETAILS have emerged that a Patriotic Front (PF) cadre who was given the position of staff reserve officer by the party, actually gave orders to then Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja to receive and recognise Chinese nationals as police reserves.

On December 18, 2017, Mr. Kanganja commissioned eight Chinese into the Zambia Police reserve at a ceremony that took place at the Zambia-Chinese Association offices in Lusaka’s Kabulonga area.

However, barely 24 hours after the eight were commissioned, the police IG U-turned and scrapped off plans to employ the eight Chinese nationals following a public outcry.

But information has now emerged that it was actually the PF’s making to introduce the Chinese in the service as they were a friendly force. According to a letter obtained by The Scoop, it was a PF cadre only identified as Chimwanga who gave orders to Mr. Kanganja to recognise the eight Chinese nationals as police reserves, according to a letter received by the IG on December 13, 2017.

“Sir, you shall be required to receive a team of Chinese appointed senior reserve police officers into the service on Monday, 18th December, 2017,” reads the letter in part.