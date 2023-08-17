PF Cadre Muchemwa’s Wife Files For Divorce, Says He’s Abusive

PF CADRE MUCHEMWA DIVORCED

By Koswe Correspondent

It has ended in tears 😭😭 as Muchemwa’s wife files for divorce, saying he’s abusive.

The Former Intercity PF cadre Francis Muchemwa’s wife, Totiwe Tembo, has asked the Lusaka High Court to dissolve the couple’s marriage of 10 years.

She has submitted that Muchemwa has been abusive towards her and has threatened to kill her on various occasions.

Tembo also wants custody of the children as well as a maintenance order for the benefit of the children of the family.