CAN YOU REMEMBER?

This is the PF thug who used to insult HH day and day out on behalf of Edgar Lungu and today HH greeted him and the thug said that HH is a President for all.

But we are told that if this Soko does not reform starting with his mouth, he will indeed be made to be insulting from Chimbokaila or Mukobeko.

These criminals must be grateful to HH but HH’S good heart does not mean that the Police, ACC, DEC shouldn’t arrest the corrupt criminals. We are told that they will bring back what they stole even if they are banking on their corrupt judges