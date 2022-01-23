PF CADRES BREATHE FIRE ON CHANDA JOHN CHIMBA AFTER HE PRAISED HH FOR NOT TOLERATING CADRES

Chanda wrote:

WONDERS SHALL NEVER END; I wrote that President HH as really scored on the fight against caders and putting a stop to it. I said the President is at church in Kabwata and the streets of Kabwata are peaceful without any caders disturbing anyone. I didn’t not mention President ECLs name neither did I say ECL used to ferry caders to church.

I respect President Lungu so much and I would never, not now not ever disrespect him. My fellow PF caders are upset with me sending me messages that I am insulting and disrespectful to ECL coz he too never carried caders to church. But did I say he did.

My point was about caders, the truth is, had this been ECL at church, he would go there peacefully but some of the leaders from the party would have ferried caders to Kabwata especially that their is a by election there, we would have had intercity thugs blocking roads and pushing police around. That is my point.

Let’s face it HH has done a dam good job on the fight against caderism and thuggery. To my fellow pf caders who are upset with my post, grow up and stop being stupid, you hate hearing the truth that is why we ended up losing . Let’s be careful other wise we will remain less than 500,000 from the 1.8 million.