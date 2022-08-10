Jabari – The Great



PF CADRES BROKE INTO THE HOUSE OF MR. EDGAR LUNGU.

The alleged breaking in the house of former president Edgar Lungu is an intentional and well coordinated move by PF cadres to try and smear mud on the New Dawn Government.

The people of Zambia knows very well that PF was a terrorist organization full of hardcore criminals who never cared about the country and the well being of the people. Therefore, breaking in the house of Mr. Lungu is a very small thing PF cadres can’t fail to do. Besides, they hate him so much and don’t want him in PF, thus poking him in the eye.

Fellow citizens! We all know that under the UPND government, no government security institution can be allowed to conduct such a move as to break into Mr. Lungu’s house and still TVs. It can only be PF officials and their cadres who are capable of committing such heinous crimes because they did it to President Hakainde Hichilema while he was in opposition.

The nation must stop wondering about who broke in because we all know it’s PF cadres and their leaders.

Jabari the Great