Larry Mweetwa
PF CADRES PROTEST AT POLICE IN CHINSALI WITHOUT A PERMIT
Awee icalo na cicinja, what the new dawn government is doing is good but not very good to allow criminals who tormented others by not giving them bail are now enjoying president HH’s decree that charge someone within 48hrs if the offence is bailable let them out of police.
While we welcome this move, we don’t know if PF will criminals will learn a lesson. Why can’t we do exactly what they did to Zambian citizens briefly fye so that we teach them a lesson and then we can come back to normal.
What is your comment, these criminals are eating soft life of democracy.
I cannot ask anyone to imagine what could happen to UPND if they protested at the Police Station, we saw what happened when prosecutor Nsama and a UPND cadre lost their lives at the hands of the heartless criminals known as PF and masquerading as leaders not long ago.
And Idiots like Lubinda, Mundubile and Nakachinda even have the guts to complain, when their dogs could not even be harassed when they held an illegal demonstration right in front the Police Station?
I agree with Larry, let these idiots be subjected to the same treatment they gave others even if it is just for one year and let them remain silent there after.