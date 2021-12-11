Larry Mweetwa

PF CADRES PROTEST AT POLICE IN CHINSALI WITHOUT A PERMIT

Awee icalo na cicinja, what the new dawn government is doing is good but not very good to allow criminals who tormented others by not giving them bail are now enjoying president HH’s decree that charge someone within 48hrs if the offence is bailable let them out of police.

While we welcome this move, we don’t know if PF will criminals will learn a lesson. Why can’t we do exactly what they did to Zambian citizens briefly fye so that we teach them a lesson and then we can come back to normal.

What is your comment, these criminals are eating soft life of democracy.