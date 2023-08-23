Wednesday, 23rd August 2023

Minister of Home Affairs and Interior Security, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu has authorized the Patriotic Front to hold its mass public rally.

Responding to the letter of appeal written by organizing Chairperson Hon. Christopher Shakafuswa dated 17th August 2023, Hon. Mwiimbu stated that he had favourably considered the appeal and guided that the rally organisers should file a fresh notification of intention to hold the public rally.

He also proposed alternative dates so as to allow the Zambia Police Service to indicate a favourable date for purposes of providing security.

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda who earlier led a delegation to meet Hon. Mwiimbu welcomed the development but insisted that the party gave adequate notice to the authorities and would be pleased to hold the rally on Saturday.

He has stated that the team will visit the Inspector General of Police on Thursday as advised by Hon. Mwiimbu to iron out logistical and security issues so that the mass rally can take place as scheduled on Saturday, 26th August 2023.