PF CANCELS CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING CITING POLITICAL PERSECUTIONS

The Former Ruling Patriotic Front Party (PF) has cancelled its Central Committee Meeting aimed at fine-tuning its party constitution citing political persecution.

Party Acting President, Given Lubinda has charged that most of its members are facing court cases hence, it was inappropriate to discuss issues bordering on the constitution.

Mr Lubinda has since revealed that the Central Committee meeting will be held on the 10th of June, 2023.

The opposition leader is of the view that by then, the pressure would have been subdued or it’s members may have the capacity to manage the situation.