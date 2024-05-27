PF can’t criticise HH on debt restructuring – Kabimba

IT is immoral for any member of the PF to criticise President Hakainde Hichilema over debt restructuring says Economic Front president Wynter Kabimba.

Mr Kabimba said the PF contracted all the unsustainable debt that the UPND was trying to restructure which does not give them any moral right to criticise the President.

.He said what was more unfortunate was that the people who were criticising the President were not offering any solution to the debt challenges that the country was facing https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/public/