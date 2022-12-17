PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE HOLDS RESCHEDULED MEETING

LUSAKA-Saturday, 17th December 2022

The Patriotic Front Central Committee, a supreme body of the party in-between conferences, is holding its scheduled meeting today.

On 3rd December, 2022, their meeting was suspended and rescheduled due to the death of Hon. Tutwa Ngulube.

The Central Committee is expected to deliberate on issues regarding the continued preparations of the up-coming Extra-Ordinary General Conference scheduled for March 2023.

The Secretary General received applications for candidates wishing to stand for the position of party president when the process closed on 31st October 2022.

Those that applied included; Hon. Brian Mundubile, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Hon. Chishimba Kambwili, Hon. Miles Sampa, Hon. Greyford Monde, Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba and Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya.

The Meeting is also expected to discuss preparations being made for the upcoming Ward By-elections in Itala( Lunga), Kashikishi ( Chimbamilonga), Kapanda ( Lukashya) and Nyatanda ( Chavuma).

The Meeting will discuss burning national issues that are affecting the nation and the people of Zambia.