PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEMBER KAVUMBU HAKACHIMA QUESTIONS UPND’s CONSTITUENCY DELIMITATION PROPOSAL

Kavumbu Hakachima, a member of the Patriotic Front (PF) central committee, has raised concerns about the UPND government’s proposal to delimit constituencies across the country.

Hakachima argues that increasing the number of constituencies from the current 156 could become a financial burden, given the country’s limited resources.

She emphasized that the proposed move should be carefully examined, warning that it could exacerbate the country’s financial challenges and potentially lead to further poverty.

Additionally, Hakachima questioned the proposed constitutional amendments by the UPND government.

While acknowledging that the amendments may have merit, she stressed the need for the Zambian people to carefully consider their implications before any changes are made.