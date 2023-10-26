PF CENTRAL PROVINCE DENOUNCES MILES SAMPLE AND HIS SHAM ELECTION.

The opposition Patriotic Front PF in Central province has denounced what it has termed as illegal the PF elective conference led by PF Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa.

In an interview with KBC news, PF Central province chairperson Billy Sichamba says the behaviour of the Sampa led faction is uncalled for.

Mr Sichamba explains that as a provincial PF leadership remains intact and does not in any way recognize the Sampa led faction as its party leader.

He says what transpired lacked genuine PF representation saying it was an act of indiscipline by Mr Sampa.

Mr Sichamba added that as the PF provincial executive it still acknowledges Given Lubinda as its party’s acting leader as well as other serving office bearers.

And Mr Sichamba has also castigated the governing United Party for National Development UPND for having a hand by fuelling the purported current political squabbles in the PF which is bent at purely destabilizing the former ruling party.

He believes the UPND have solely sponsored what is prevailing within the PF adding that the UPND must instead focus on arresting the high cost of living.