PF CHAIRLADY IN MWENSE ADVISES PF AGAINST USING CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI’S TRIBAL FORMULA WHICH IS DIVISIVE AND NEVER WINS ELECTIONS ANYWAY

“With love, I followed the campaigns for both President HH and Honourable Chishimba Kambwili on their Facebook pages as they did their live streaming. To be honest, you cannot win an election with the message Honourable Kabwili was advancing,” says Cynthia Chanda, the PF Chairlady in Mwense. “PF should rest that man and find people that will give issue based talks when campaigning. Anyway, Democracy has won. Zambia has won! Congratulations to the governing UPND.”