PF Chama South MP Says PF Lawmakers Are Dishonest As He Gets Relegated In Parliament

CHAMA SOUTH MP SAYS PF LAWMAKERS ARE DISHONEST AS HE GETS RELEGATED IN PARLIAMENT

June 07, 2023

LUSAKA – PF Muchinga Provincial Chairman and Chama South member of Parliament Davis Mung’andu has described some PF leaders as being dishonest especially over the distribution of CDF monitoring vehicles.



Mr. Mung’andu says it is not right for the PF members of parliament to claim that the distribution of CDF was unfairly done when most of them got as early as last year without any publicity.



The Chama South lawmaker who was yesterday described as a rebel by some PF lawmakers on the floor of House as he rose to debate said it was disheartening to note that the party leadership was being cheated by its Members of Parliament.



The PF leadership in Parliament has since removed Mr. Mung’andu from his seat in the House occupied by senior MPs which is on the front roll and relegated him to the second roll meant mainly for first term Members of Parliament.

(C) THE FALCON