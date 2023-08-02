PF CHITAMBO MP FACES MURDER CHARGE

…as Police in Lusaka summon Remember Mutale for a 2019 death of UPND member

By Correspondent

POLICE in Lusaka have summoned Chitambo Member of Parliament, Remember Chanda Mutale to appear on a murder charge allegation.

This relates to the death of a terminally ill resident of Chitambo, Jericho Mutumwa, who died on 3rd December, 2019 during the Chipundu Ward by-election.

Recently, the Police exhumed the body of Mutumwa and conducted a fresh postmortem.

Previously, the UPND accused Mutale of having shot the victim with a gun.

Mutale has also been summoned to Serenje Police Station for questioning in the past for the same.

However, the postmortem report has revealed that the victim did not die from a gunshot as previously alleged.

According to police sources, pressure has been mounting to charge and arrest Mutale for murder.

According to the source, senior UPND officials have been pushing for the arrest of Mutale after Mutumwa was caught up in the political violence that occurred between the UPND and the PF.

The incident occurred near Chipundu primary school in Chitambo Constituency.

In the fracas, the patient ran and fell and after some days died.

Although Mutale was not present during the fracas, the UPND leadership in Serenje have always pushed for criminal charges against him.