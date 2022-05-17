Musamba Liberty Media

Photos: PF CIVIL SERVANTS CANNOT CHANGE IN THE NEW DAWN GOVERNMENT

The red family in Northern Province has unearthed information in which Ms. Phales Mumba (Headteacher for Kasama Girls Secondary School) who has been a die hard PF cadre was seen yesterday Sunday 15/05/2022 in the campany of Hon. Mundubile Brian,Amb Mwamba Emmanuel,Chishimba Kambwili and Nickson Chilangwa at Chitimukulu Place in Malole- Mungwi in Northern Province.

The entourage came for mobilisation of their party in Northern Province was accompanied by some civil servants notable among them was Ms.Phales Mumbi who was working closely with PF.

The question that begs an answer is; Why should such civil servants be kept in government while campaigning for PF?

Can such a civil servant implement new dawn policies when they are aligned with PF?

It is high time that such civil servants more, especially in the Ministry of Education be retired so that they can freely participate in politics as transferring politicians wearing jackets of civil servants will not help matters at all.

We submit for urgent action