PF Claims Govt Writes To Facebook To Ban Political Opponents From Social-media

Here is a post from PF official facebook page:

HICHILEMA SEEKS TO BAN POLITICAL OPPONENTS FROM SOCIAL-MEDIA

HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT LIES TO FACEBOOK THAT THE FOLLOWING HAVE BEEN BANNED BY A HIGH COURT ORDER IN ZAMBIA FOR VIOLATING FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION AND PROMOTING HATE SPEECH

In a desperate attempt to limit influence of Opposition figures on social-media, Zambian Government has written to Facebook (META).

We have seen a letter by the Zambian Government claiming that the Republic of Zambia has obtained a court order against persons and entities allegedly promoting hate speech, terrorism and divisive tribal expressions that threaten Zambia’s national security and therefore their accounts must be closed or their reach heavily restricted.

Among the accounts targetted include;

1. Chilufya Tayali-EEP President,

2. Emmanuel Mwamba

3. Dr. Fred M’membe

3. Smart Eagles

4. Zambia Whistleblower

5. Patriotic Front

6. Thomas Sipalo

7. KBN TV

8. Grindstone TV

Facebook will proceed to effect the changes if the owners of the pages to challenge or show that the Zambian high court has overturned or varied the court order as Facebook will rely on the mailed bogus court order.

But the rogue pages promoting hatred and divisions in the country such as, Koswe Media, Wagon Media, Zambia Scorpion and other praise singers for President Hichilema, are not present on the list.

This is according to communications written by the Zambian Government to Meta Headquarters, 1 Hacker Way, Menlo Park, CALIFORNIA.