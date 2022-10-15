PF CLAIMS IT’S TWO CANDIDATES SET TO FILE IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE DISAPPEAR

By Womba Kasela/ Byta FM Zambia

The Patriotic Front- PF in Southern Province says their candidates that were scheduled to file in nominations on Thursday for the Bbondo and Chibuye Ward by-elections in Gwembe District are nowhere to be seen.

This is after they were allegedly blocked from filing in nominations by suspected United Party for National Development-UPND members.

Provincial Secretary, Golden Nyambe, discloses that PF members scampered as they were chased by some known UPND officials blocking them from contesting in the by-elections.

Nyambe reveals that the party had candidates in both wards but their nominations were blocked from being filed.

But Gwembe District Electoral Officer, Maliwa Machu, says despite the opposition complaining of them being blocked from filing in the nominations, their members were not seen within the radius of the polling station.

Machu states that ECZ officers waited for all the political parties to file in nominations but only the ruling party managed to do so in the afternoons.