PF clergymen and women’s silence on the alleged plot to harm President Hichilema confirms their hatred towards the Head of State







By Dr Tuesday Bwalya







The Patriotic Front (PF) party seemed to cherish Christian values as exemplified by the creation of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs which was headed by Pastor Godfredah Nsenduluka Sumaili.





Further, the PF has a religious affairs committee and a group that was called Christians for Lungu which portrayed the PF and president Lungu as God-fearing. The Christians for Lungu group, the PF religious committee, and the Minister of Religious Affairs commented on issues that contravened Christian values. If the PF religious leaders truly valued what they were preaching when in government, the recent purported plot by individuals aligned with the PF to hire so-called “witch doctors” to harm President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) should have not gone without their condemnation. This alleged plot to harm HH is not merely a political controversy; it is a matter of moral and ethical outrage. As the dust settles, a deafening silence emerges from PF clergymen and women, who have long positioned themselves as moral compasses and defenders of righteousness in Zambia.





What is perhaps most puzzling is the silence from the former religious affairs minister, Pastor Sumaili, who was once hailed as a vocal advocate for national unity and Christian principles. Her tenure as minister was punctuated by strong statements against practices deemed ungodly, such as witchcraft and gay rights. Yet, on an issue as grave as this, her voice remains conspicuously absent. Further, there has been loud silence by PF-aligned Archibishop for Lusaka, Alick Banda, who has not missed any opportunity to see wrong in anything the United Party for National Development (UPND) and HH have been governing the country.





Now, faced with allegations of a diabolical plot that threatens not only the presidency but also national unity, Pastor Sumaili and Archbishop Banda have remained mute. This silence can only be interpreted as complicity or, at best, an abdication of their moral responsibility. If PF-aligned clergy cannot denounce such a heinous act even in its alleged form, what does that say about their role as custodians of faith and morality?





This salience is a clear indication that the PF and its clergymen and women do not wish HH well. They harbour serious hatred for the President. This is probably because the UPND, the party headed by HH, kicked the PF out of government and the PF associated clergy lost access to power and corrupt benefits. Therefore, the PF and its clergy are still sulking at their loss of power to UPND and are willing to silently cheer even wizards to harm HH if that could enable them to creep back into power.





As Zambians, we should not be surprised if we hear that PF has hired lawyers for the arrested alleged wizards. This silence exhibited by the PF clergy shows that Zambia was ruled by people who are hypocrites; people who never believed in what they preached. I don’t want to judge this group of people, but I am compelled to think that the PF clergymen and women honour God with their lips, but their hearts are far from God (Isaiah 29:13). The Bible in Mathew 5:44 commands us to pray for our enemies. Therefore, even if HH is their political enemy, the PF and its clergy are duty-bound to pray for him because he is the leader.





The PF used religion to gain political mileage considering the high level of religiosity in Zambia, not that they love God and humanity. It is worth recalling how vocal these same religious leaders were during President HH’s rise to power. They frequently questioned his commitment to Zambia’s Christian values. Yet, now, when the sanctity of life and governance is under potential threat, their selective outrage is glaring. Pastor Sumaili, who once called for prayers to protect the nation from moral decay, notably has remained mute. Her silence not only undermines her legacy but also calls into question her genuine commitment to safeguarding the nation’s moral and spiritual wellbeing. The PF clergy’s inaction risks eroding public trust in religious institutions. When pastors choose partisanship over principles, they betray their congregants and undermine the Church’s role as a unifying force in society. Their silence sends a dangerous message that political allegiance trumps moral duty.





Religious leaders, especially those with political affiliations, must understand the weight of their silence. As earlier indicated, this issue is not merely a political issue but a moral one. The PF clergy, and Pastor Sumaili in particular, owe the Zambian people an explanation for their silence. They should tell Zambians if they have not heard and seen those alleged two witch doctors (wizards) in handcuffs purported to have been sponsored by the brother of J J Banda who is now wanted by the Zambia Police Service.



It is time for PF and its clergy to step forward and condemn any plot real or perceived that seeks to harm our nation’s leadership. Anything less is a betrayal of the Christian principles they claim to uphold. The nation waits for their voices, not as PF members, but as men and women of faith who are expected to stand for truth, justice, and the sanctity of life. Will they rise to the occasion, or will their silence confirm what many already fear that their moral compass is irreparably compromised?





In conclusion, I wish to state that no weapon fashioned against HH will prosper (Isaiah 54:17). There are many Zambians who wish President HH well. They constantly pray for him because they know that fighting darkness (PF atrocities) will attract both physical and spiritual fights. God will continue protecting HH because he is correcting the wrongs of the PF. No amount of sorcery will destroy or deter him. To HH, I wish to say eyes on the ball, Mr President. To the PF and its clergy, I wish to implore them to be truthful in what they profess. Zambians are watching and they are seeing your insincerity on important matters. Therefore, they will never take you seriously as you have failed to live by the standards and values you set when you were in power.







Send feedback to: tuesdaybwalya1@gmail.com