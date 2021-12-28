PF CLIQUE OF TRIBALISTS LEAVE ZAYELO ALONE, HIS IS RIGHTFULLY PRESIDENT

I’m thinking of 2014 how VP Guy Scott became the PF party President and automatically Republican President when Michael died (MHSRIP). Wynter was fired, Lungu was appointed SG with Atanga as DSG. On the spot, MCC chose Guy Scott to be PF President according to article 53 as the SG then Lungu declared to be PF Presidential candidate. In that case, Atanga became acting SG but she couldn’t be the President as she was just acting.

I’m also thinking of how Hon Lubinda has become the party President after ECL has retired from active politics. Currently PF has no SG but has an acting SG Nixon Chilangwa who can’t be President. If it was Davis Mwila, yes he would have been President.

Both Guy Scott in 2014 and Given Lubinda in 2021 were anonymously chosen and elected by the party’s MMC which makes them legit PF Presidents.

On a sad note, the Clique of tribalists who think only them can rule PF are not at rest. They will explain the PF constitution to suit their way. Some who are not even eligible to be convention delegates and even to be PF President in any way will try to make the constitution sound like them.

Given Lubinda has not declared publicly that he wants to be PF President or candidate in 2026. In this case he is very much okay to lead now.

On the other hand, President Lungu Hon Kampyongo and other seniors PF warned that PF is not for hijackers, PF is not for opportunists. And today I can say PF is for tribalists cartel who will rest at nothing but fight zayelo.

Michael