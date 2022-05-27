PF coffers still yawning, convention unlikely

THE Patriotic Front Convention meant to replace the defeated leadership of Edgar Lungu is unlikely to take place next month because the former ruling party is dead broke.

A fortnight ago, acting secretary general Nickson Chilangwa said the party needed K5 million to host the convention and invited party members as well as sympathysers to contribute.

But PF national chairperson Davies Chama has told Kalemba that the party whose cadres flaunted bricks and stashes of money about 10 mounths ago has not raised single coin towards the hosting of the convention.

Chama said party members that have the capacity to contribute towards the cause were afraid of attracting the attention of the law enforcement agencies.

“A lot of senior members of the party are destabilised with the persecution of their members by the new dawn government,” Chama said.

“The Patriotic Front did not anticipate that there will be so much persecution by the new dawn government on the members of the party.”

Chama is, however, optimistic that members will come through before the end of June so that the party can raise the money needed for the conference as there were no plans yet by the Central committee of having it postponed.

By Mwiche Nalwamba

Kalemba