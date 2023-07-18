PF COMMANDER 2 FRANCIS MUCHEMWA RELEASED ON BAIL

FRANCIS MUCHEMWA RELEASED ON BAIL

Popular and Prominent Lusaka based business man Francis Muchemwa has been released on bail after meeting all the bail conditions.

Muchemwa was yesterday remanded at Lusaka correctional Service Center after one of his sureties Miles Sampa withdrew his surety.

Mr Sampa told Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili yesterday morning that due to some circumstances, he could no longer continue being Muchemwa’s surety.

But It is alleged that Miles Sampa felt betrayed because he expected that Francis Muchemwa would support his PF Presidential ambitions after standing in as his surety, but unfortunately Muchemwa has not involved himself in any of Presidential campaigns.

And Lusaka chief resident magistrate Davies Chibwili ordered that Muchemwa be remanded since he had not met the bond conditions.

This is in a case were Popular and Prominent business man Francis Muchemwa is facing 10 counts of possessing suspicious property worth over K12 million and obtaining money through pecuniary advantages.

Meanwhile, yesterday in Court Muchemwa’s arresting officer Claudia Chibiliti narrated that during interrogations Muchemwa had mentioned that his source of wealth was, The Frill pub and grill, his poultry busines, Friltech Network Zambia Limited, Altitude Properties Limited, and the salaries and allowances he accrued from Zesco.

She also revealed that the Frill Pub and Grill generated an estimated K2, 618, 472.50 during the period under review from 2016 to 2020.

Among the properties seized by the Anti Corruption Commission from the accused in the matter are, a 4 bedroomed dwelling house, a double story building apartment and 3 unfinished structures all located in Lusaka’s Silverest area.

Muchemwa is jointly charged with his Altitude Properties Company shareholder Ms. Totiwe Tembo together with Friltech Zambia limited co-director.

The matter was since adjourned to 24th July 2023 for cross examination and continuation of trial.