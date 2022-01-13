PF COMPILING ALLEGED GOVT HUMAN RIGHTS ATROCITIES

By Victoria Yambani

The Opposition PF is to report the UPND Government to the international human rights bodies for alleged human rights violations.

PF Acting President, Given Lubinda says the party is compiling evidence of alleged persecution of former Ministers and other party members to be presented to International human rights organizations.

He has cited 20 raid cases and searches that have been conducted describing them as pure harassment.

Mr. Lubinda says the PF members should brace themselves for difficulty times as they will be searched and summoned.

He was speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka.

And Mr. Lubinda has charged that the party has information that fuel prices will be increased again before the end of this month saying this is not what Zambians voted for.

He has further challenged government to come out clean on what its plans are on Indeni, ZESCO, Konkola Copper Mines and Mopani as there is information that these are earmarked to be sold- Diamond TV