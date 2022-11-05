STATEMENT ISSUED BY HON. NAKACINDA, CHAIRMAN, INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY

PF CONDEMNS UPND’S VIOLENCE, THREATS AND INTIMIDATION AND POLICE INACTION IN THE JUST ENDED ELECTION

Lusaka- 5th November 2022

We wish to congratulate our Patriotic Front candidates that have won the by-elections in Chingola’s Bupalo Ward and Chishibesonde in Mpika districts for winning the seats under very difficult circumstances.

We also wish to commend our campaign teams in the areas the country was holding by-elections. The teams braved the UPND violence, brutal attacks and intimidation from the United Party National Development (UPND).

The UPND has resorted to dangerous, criminal and brutal tactics to win these by-elections.

Some members of our teams were beaten, brutalized and our campaign centres and camps destroyed especially in Mkushi, Lusangazi, Mwense, Lufwanyama and Chama districts.

We also saw the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit(DMMU) distribute food in areas where elections were being held and areas that have not being declared as a disaster areas.

On the day of elections, we saw the UPND thugs swing into action and grab food prepared for our polling party agents.

Later in the night, we saw the UPND chase away our party agents from some of the tallying centres.

We also wish to put it on record that the Police abandoned their constitutional role of maintaining law and public order and allowed UPND to perpetrate violence against our members.

The party has gathered evidence and the Central Committee will guide our next course of action over the outcome of these by-elections.

We hold that these elections were stolen and the principles of holding free elections violated with impunity.

Issued by;

Hon. Raphael Nakacinda

Member of the Central Committee

Chairperson Information and Publicity

PATRIOTIC FRONT