Chilufya Tayali



MY PRAYER, TODAY, IS ON PF, THE CONVENTION HAS FAILED, TIME TO GET BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD, LET PRESIDENT LUNGU STEP IN

Let’s not pretend and hope for what is not likely to happen any time soon. PF has no money for a convention and most of the big guys of PF are broke, so they can’t finance a convention to elect a new President.

If I am lying, let those who are pushing for a convention, bring the money so that we see their capacity, because mobilising resources is part of the leadership of a political party.

However, PF doesn’t need to stress over a convention because they have a President, who was elected last year and his term goes up to 2026.

All he needs to do is step up and lead the party until such a time when the party has resources.

Delaying the convention is making PF lose it’s members and strength to offer checks and balances to this disaster Govt and people are suffering.

We have by-elections coming and they need a formidable force to mobilize resources and campaign.

I strongly suggest that PF leaders go to President Lungu and ask him to take the position of President for now, help mobilise resources and go out and campaign for PF in the coming by-elections.

Otherwise soon, PF will go down like other ruling parties have done and those of you desiring to be PF President will have nothing to fight for.

Actually, I have observed that those pushing for a convention are the most untrustworthy people who might even be talking to UPND to join them or sabotage the party for their benefibenefits.

WITHOUT FEAR OR FAVOR I HAVE SAID THIS.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

OPPOSITION MUST UNITE AND FORM A GOVT OF NATIONAL UNITY BEFORE 2026.