PF CORRUPTION EXPLODES: FORMER GENDER MINISTER BUILT A HOUSE ON PLOT FOR A CLINIC

By Scoop Reporter

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has seized a property in Silverest area of Chongwe belonging to former Minister of Gender Ms. Elizabeth Phiri.

ACC spokesperson Queen Chibwe says the seizure follows investigations the Commission is conducting where it has emerged that the property No. L/23202/M, which was designated for construction of a clinic, was corruptly acquired by Mrs. Phiri contrary to Section 34 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act of No. 3 of 2012.

Ms. Chibwe says according to the Act, it is an offence for any person to acquire any public property and divert it from its intended use or purpose for their benefit or the benefit of other individuals.

She says Mrs. Phiri has since erected two-story house on the plot which was originally earmarked for construction of a Government clinic for the Silverest Community in Chongwe district. The Muslim Community had supported the construction of the clinic by donating and sinking a borehole on the plot.

“In 2010, the Government had designated the said plot for a clinic but to date, the Silverest community does not have a health facility in the area.

“The Commission has since recorded a warn and caution statement from Mrs. Phiri and investigations into the matter are on-going,” Ms. Chibwe says.