PF CORRUPTION VICTIMIZED CITIZENS – BANDA

The ruling party, UPND, says claims by some opposition political parties that President Hakainde Hichilema is persecuting and victimizing his opponents in the fight against corruption are not true.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka, Party Chairperson for Special Duties William Banda says the investigative wings are merely following up cases from audit reports, PAC and FIC reports that were not dealt with under the PF regime.

Mr. Banda said President Hichilema is not victimizing any one and that those that have been arrested will have to prove their innocence before the courts of law.

He said it is shocking that over 33 Million United States dollars was released by the PF government for construction of FTJ Chiluba University but that up to now nothing has been constructed despite government releasing of that money.

Mr Banda has also assured youths that they should be patient with the Head of State on appointments because not everyone can be appointed at once.

Meanwhile, UPND Media Director Ruth Dante has urged journalists to take advantage of the good will by government of empowering every Zambian by forming cooperatives and become media owners.

President Hakainde Hichilema is media friendly therefore we need to take advantage of the opportunities made available so that we take charge of ourselves and go by people’s agenda.

She said through cooperatives, grants and loans Journalists can invest in the media and become self reliance.

Ms Dante said Journalists must take advantage of the empowerment opportunities and become media owners.

@ The Falcon News