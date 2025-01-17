PF COUNCILLOR AND PF ASPIRANT COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON FIGHT AT THE GRAVE YARD IN LUNDAZI



COMMOTION ERUPTS AT FUNERAL AS POLITICIANS CLASH





By Isaac Moyo



A commotion erupted at KAPILI CCAP Church in Ngwata Village during the funeral procession for the late Gogo Mary NYAMBOSE Mvula. The incident occurred when a heated exchange broke out between Councillor Kennedy Mfune and Gibson Mgala, an aspirant for the Lundazi Town Council Chairperson.





The altercation allegedly started when Councillor Mfune made a comment stating that when contributing to funeral expenses, one shouldn’t feel obligated to announce their donation. He further emphasized that if an individual is not given an opportunity to speak at a funeral, they can choose to remain silent or speak at a different funeral.





It appears that Mr. Mgala took offense to these remarks, leading him to stand and respond to Councilor Mfune. The exact nature of their disagreement is unclear, but the incident has raised concerns about the level of decorum and respect displayed by public figures in sacred spaces.





In response to the incident, a representative of Chief Mpamba stood up to address the gathering, reiterating the chief’s stance on maintaining respect and dignity during funeral services.

The representative announced that politicians would no longer be allowed to give speeches during funerals, ensuring that the focus remains on paying respects to the deceased rather than furthering personal political agendas.



#ChikayaChithu