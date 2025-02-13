PF COUNCILLOR BACKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S DEVELOPMENTAL AGENDA



February 12,2025



MBALA – Kalambo Ward Councillor of Mbala Constituency, John Mbao, has expressed his full support for President Hakainde Hichilema’s developmental agenda, praising its impact on rural communities.



Speaking on behalf of the residents of Nonde Ward in Mbala District, Mr. Mbao highlighted the severe underdevelopment in the area, which has lacked civic representation since 2016 due to unresolved political interference.



Nonde Ward, located 35 kilometers from Mbala, has only one school and one clinic, both constructed in 1958, leaving residents without essential infrastructure and services.



“The biggest challenge is the absence of a civic leader to facilitate development, such as the delivery of school desks in line with President Hichilema’s directive,” said Mr. Mbao.



He noted that without a councillor, Nonde residents are often referred between Mbala and Mpulungu districts without clear direction on accessing government services.



“In my ward, we are following the Presidential directive, and school desks are being delivered smoothly,” Mr. Mbao stated.



He further emphasized the importance of councillors working closely with traditional leaders to identify and mobilize beneficiaries for the Social Cash Transfer (SCT) program, as outlined by the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services.



Chisanza Village Headman, Samson Sikazwe, lamented the lack of representation, which has left his people behind in development since 2016.



“We have been without a councillor for too long, and as a result, we have been denied access to the great programs introduced by the UPND government,” Mr. Sikazwe said.



He also shared his personal frustration, revealing that he was turned away from applying for SCT benefits, despite being eligible, with officials claiming he was too young.



Residents of Chisanza are now demanding an immediate by-election to elect a representative who can help them access key government initiatives such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the Social Cash Transfer program, the Farmer Input Support Program (FISP), and the Cash for Work initiative.



Their call for urgent civic representation underscores the pressing need for improved infrastructure and social services in the area.



