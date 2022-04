PF COUNCILLORS ATTEND A CLOSED DOOR MEETING WITH UPND IN CHASEFU

In the spirit of peace and inclusive governance, independent Member of Parliament for Chasefu, Misheck NYAMBOSE and some PF Councillors opt to attend a closed door meeting with UPND Secretary General, Batuke IMENDA as he met the District leadership and party structures at Emusa Day Secondary school.

Other Councillors in attendance include:- 1 FDD, 1 UPND and 2 independent.