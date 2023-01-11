PF COUNCILOR KILLS WIFE AFTER SHE USED SCHOOL FEES FOR BEER

JAN 10, 2023

Patriotic Front Councillor for Nakatambo Ward in Chitambo District, Central Province has handed himself to the police after allegedly murdering his 32 year old wife Agness Kaputula.

Richard Mwansa 35 is alleged to have beat up his wife upon realising that she used the money for beer meant for the step son’s school fees.

According to Central Province Police Division, the incident happened on 8th January 2023.

Facts of the matter are that Mr. Mwansa gave his wife Agness money for the child’s school fees but the wife went to the market where she sells vegetables and got intoxicated, a situation that angered the civic leader who beat her until she became unconscious.

The body of the deceased is lying in Chitambo Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

This is according to a statement availed to Diamond News by Central Province Police Commissioner Chileshe Mukuka.

By Cecilia Kayaya Mporokoso