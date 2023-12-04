PF CRITICIZES ECZ CONDUCT DURING JUST ENDED BY-ELECTIONS

By Leah Ngoma

PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda is urging the International Community, Church Mother Bodies, Law Association of Zambia-LAZ and civil society organizations to take keen interest in the conduct of the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ by observing by-elections.

Mr. Nakacinda has alleged that the recently held local government by-elections in Nsama and Nchelenge districts in Northern and Luapula Provinces respectively were marred with violence occasioned by the ruling UPND in full view of the ECZ that made no effort to reprimand or suspend them from participating in the elections as prescribed in the code of conduct.

In a statement, Mr. Nakacinda alleges that both the ECZ and UPND connived to abrogate the electoral code of conduct in full view of alert citizens.

He notes that the ECZ has been a critical independent institution that has remarkably harnessed the country`s democracy in the past, thereby delivering peaceful power transitions, but claims that the current leadership has the potential to cost the nations’ peace, hence the need for stakeholders to take interest in its operations.

Efforts to get a comment from ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga failed by broadcast time as her phone went unanswered.

