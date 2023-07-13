PF DEALT WITH CRIMES BY POLICE OR CADRES- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

PF DEALT WITH CRIMES BY POLICE OR CADRES

I have noticed a narrative, almost sticking, that Patriotic Front did not deal with impunity and crimes of cadres or the Police.

I have chosen two prominent examples to.illustrate that the narrative is false.

1. KILLERS OF GRAYZER MUTAPA SENTENCED TO DEATH

Under the Patriotic Front those that murdered a UPND cadre, Glazier Mutapa over plot disputes, were charged, arrested, prosecuted and sentenced to death.

Judge Getrude Chawatama sentenced to death Mwewa Yapanshi, 24 of unknown address, Billy Semani Kansenya, 25, Moses Lungu, 31, Maxson Phiri, 39, and Albert Mainsa, 31, all of Mtendere East, who were charged with murder contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

KILLER COP OF NSAMA NSAMA AND JOSEPH KAUNDA ARRESTED

2. A police officer who fired a shot that killed Public Prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda was arrested and jailed.

Constable Fanwell Nyundu, a police officer, was arrested for the murder on 23rd December 2020 of Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda .

2022 USA REPORT ON HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES

The 2022 USA Country Report on Human Rights has revealed that Zambia recorded significant human rights abuses of: unlawful or arbitrary killings, including extra-judicial killings by government agents; torture and cases of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by police; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; serious restrictions on free expression online and in the media and the press, including violence and threats of violence against journalists, censorship, and the application of criminal libel and slander laws; serious restrictions on internet freedom; substantial interference with the right to freedom of assembly.

Government has failed to act on the report.