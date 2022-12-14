PF DEFECTORS WON’T FIT IN UPND – SIACHONA

By Michael Nyumbu

Patriotic Front-PF Southern Province Chairperson, Leonard Siachona, has predicted that recent defectors from his party that have joined the ruling party may fail to fit in.

On Monday, Choma Central Member of Parliament, Cornelius Mweetwa received a group of approximately 50 defectors from the PF at a gathering convened in the Byta FM Conference Hall.

Siachona tells Byta FM News that the defectors led by former PF Choma central Aspiring Member of Parliament, Gertrude Moono, will just get a short-lived welcome and will be ignored by the party structure as they will have no role to play.

He says the defectors should have stayed in the PF and groom themselves in preparation for the 2026 General Elections.

Siachona remarks that it is time for members of the UPND to benefit for supporting their party since opposition and feels anyone who joins them from other political parties may seem to be an intruder.

Meanwhile, one of the defectors and former PF Aspiring Member of Parliament for Choma Central, Gertrude Moono, exclusively told Byta FM News that people are free to call her whatever they want for joining the UPND.

She explained that every Zambian is entitled to freedom of political association, hence those saying she is siding with the ruling elite are misled.